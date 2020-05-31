Albert W. Grouleff was born on July 7, 1924 in El Centro, CA to Neils and Dahlia Grouleff. He took his final flight West on May 12, 2020. Al was preceded in death by Gloria, the love of his life. At the time of her death, they were married for 66 years. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Linda and two grandsons, Kent and Adam. Al is survived by two sons, Don (Josette) and Greg (Pam), 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and his sisters, Gloria Bowen of Florida and Evelyn Anderson of Colorado. Al had a dream of flying after seeing an airplane fly over a field at an early age. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps on December 2, 1942, at 18 years old. After 2 years of Air Corps Pilot Training, he was assigned to fly the C-46, transporting Chinese troops and supplies over the Himalayan mountains, which was referred to as "The Hump". He flew 750 hours before returning to the United States just before his 21st birthday. Al realized his ultimate dream when he ferried P-51's, P-63's and P-47's to various locations across the U.S. Soon after World War II ended, Al wanted to stay flying and got into cropdusting. He and Gloria moved to San Joaquin, CA in 1948, eventually buying out Agair and forming Grouleff Aviation. Al continued to fly until he was 90 years old. In 2006, Al and Gloria got into farming and formed Grouleff Farms. Al received many awards over the years and they were all special to him. In particular, he was very proud of the award that was presented to him by General James "Jimmy" Doolittle for his pioneering contributions to Agriculture Aviation in California. More recently, in February 2020, Al was honored at the City of San Joaquin's 100th year celebration. The family will be having a private graveside service at Fresno Memorial Gardens, with a memorial to be planned at a later date when restrictions from COVID-19 subside. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be sent to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 Or www.woundedwarriorproject.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on May 31, 2020.