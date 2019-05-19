Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albina Cox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

When Albina Cox entered heaven May 14, she was reunited with her husband Artie of 67 years and her youngest son Willie. She was 94 years old. Albina lived on her ranch near Raisin City, CA all but 7 years of her life. As a young wife, she moved to San Francisco to work in the Shipyards during the war, but returned to the 60-acre ranch where she and Artie had a dairy, farmed cotton and raised 3 sons. Albina also worked as a mail carrier for the Caruthers Post Office for over 20 years. Albina's rich life was characterized by hard work and a deep love for and dedication to her family. Her strength and positive outlook on life inspired everyone who knew her. Albina is survived by her son Artie Cox and wife Connie of Coarsegold, son Ron Cox and wife Charlene of Caruthers, eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Albina requested a small family service. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 19, 2019

