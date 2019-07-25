Alec "Skip" Charles Dieter, age 67, passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019, at home in Clio, CA after a long hard battle with cancer. He was born June 1, 1952, in San Francisco, to Alex Charles Dieter and Rosary (Cauterucci) Dieter. He was a 1970 graduate of Kennedy High School in Fremont. He married Rhonda LeVasser on June 10, 1978. He retired from PG&E after 22 years of service. Skip, an Eagle Scout, served as a Boy Scout leader for many years. He had a great love for the outdoors and enjoyed teaching and sharing his skills with others. He also loved traveling in his motorhome and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his mother Rosary Dieter; brother Brad Dieter; wife Rhonda; daughter Lisa Gardner, her husband Ryan Gardner; son Alec Dieter; granddaughters Jordyn and Reagan. Please join us in celebrating Skip's life, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 in Clio, CA. Donations may be sent in Skip's memory to Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, Truckee, CA.