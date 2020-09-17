1/1
Alejo Huizar
Alejo Huizar, loving husband and father, passed away Friday, September 4th, 2020 at the age of 85. Alejo was born in Porterville, California on July 17th, 1935. He graduated from Strathmore Highschool in 1954, and subsequently enlisted in the United States Army that same year where he would proudly serve the next 20 years on his way to Sergeant First Class. During his service campaign, he would go on to receive many decorations, most honorably, a Master Parachutist while a part of the 101st Airborne Division. His bravery would guide him through two Vietnam tours where he would go on to heroically receive the Bronze Star Medal. Alejo retired from the Army in 1974 and would then move to Fresno, California. He would soon meet his wife, Mary Huizar. Alejo and Mary married July 12th, 1986. Together they would raise four children, Eddie, John, Christina and Anthony. With pride, happiness, and love, he watched the family around him grow with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Alejo is proudly remembered for his service, sacrifice and most of all, for the love he showed his family and the impressions he left on all who met him.

Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 17, 2020.
