Alexandra, a lifelong resident of Fresno and recent resident of Newport, OR passed away on October 27 th in Newport. Alexandra was born to Patti Prezioso and Michael Rombach and graduated from Bullard High School in 2003. She was a world traveler from an early age and enjoyed Broadway plays and music. Known as a nostalgic fashionista, the love of her life was her small black Chihuahua, Xena. Alexandra had a passion for animals, whether it was working with them in customer service or rescuing them. In addition to her parents Alexandra is survived by her grandmother Mary "Aunt Pudge" Prezioso, Aunt Gayle Prezioso, many cousins and a sisterhood of friends. A celebration of Alexandra's life will be held on Saturday, November 16 at Whitehurst Chapel in Fresno at 11am.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 10, 2019