Besides his loving wife, Mercy, Al was very proud of his five children—a school principal, a medical doctor, a school superintendent, and two school teachers. While they were in school from K-12, he was very active in their lives, serving as Cub Master, PTA President, Fresno High Booster Club President, and Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball coach. He was also a lifetime member of the CPA Society, the VFW Post 8900, and DAV H. Blevins Post #1. He was also an usher for many years at OLV Catholic Church until his health gave out. After his retirement, Al and his wife Mercy traveled throughout the USA and in parts of Mexico and Europe with a group of friends they called "The Committee". They also went on cruises to Cabo San Lucas, the Panama Canal, Alaska, and the Caribbean. Al always taught his children that education was the great leveler. In the last year of his life, he met with Dr. Joseph Castro of Fresno State and established a $125,000 endowment for students at the Craig School of Business at CSUF. From humble beginnings as a field worker and a sheep shearer, Al knew that through education, his life and the lives of his family would be better. He believed that through giving you are living. Countless people, both in and outside of the family, considered him a role model, and can testify to the sincerity of his encouragement, the depth of his generosity, and the power of his love. Al is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mercy (Baeza), and his children—Steve Gonzalez and his wife, Dorothy; Anna Marie Gonzalez, M.D., and her husband, Les Buhr, M.D.; Edward Gonzalez and his wife, Barbara; Mercy Pacheco; and Barbara Flores and her husband, Edward. He is also survived by his "adopted" son Jim Simpson, his ex-daughter-in-law Angela Andrade, and his 14 grandchildren—Steven Michael Gonzalez and his wife Bonnie; Bryan Gonzalez and his wife, Caroline; Nora Crow and her husband Brian; Rachel Lopez and her husband Tony; Rick Buhr and his fiancée Charlotte; Phillip Miller and his fiancée Faren; Amy Byrne and her husband Jamey; Miranda Andrade-Gonzalez; Alana Gonzalez; Selena Gonzalez and her husband Brendan Bloom-Sweeney; Olivia Pacheco; Alfonso Pacheco; Eddie Flores and his wife Julie, and Christina Flores. He is survived by his 15 great grandchildren—Michael Gonzalez, Matthew Gonzalez, Aaron Gonzalez, Sarah Gonzalez, Julia Gonzalez, Dylan Crow, Charlotte Crow, Tanner Crow, Owen Lopez, Tyler Miller, Reid Miller, Lilly Byrne, Robbie Byrne, Levi Byrne, and Lillian Flores. He is also survived by his sisters Eva Polanco and Henry, and brother Mario Gonzalez and his wife, Terry. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Hortencia ("Ortie") Valdivia and Elida ("Lida") Medellin, brothers Gilbert Gonzalez and Rey Gonzalez, Jr., ex-son-in-law Gerson Pacheco, and great-grandson Sean Miller. Al is also survived by many cousins and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many friends. Visitations will begin on Wednesday, July 17 at 4:00 p.m., followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Stephens and Bean Funeral Home in Fresno. The funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church in Fresno. Burial will follow at St. Peters Cemetery. A reception will be held immediately after the burial. In lieu of flowers, Al wished that donations be made to the donor's favorite charities. The family moved to California in 1934 and two years later settled in Madera, where he graduated from Madera High School in 1947. He attended 4 C's Business College in Fresno and worked as a bookkeeper, a gin clerk, a census taker, and a bank teller. He was drafted in 1951 and served as an Army Auditor during the Korean Conflict . In 1953, he received an Honorable Discharge and enrolled at Fresno State and received his B.S. degree in Accounting and later his CPA certificate. He was employed by the U.S. General Accounting Office in San Francisco and then transferred to the IRS Fresno office in 1962. He also taught a Tax Accounting course at night at CSUF for 13 years. He retired early due to poor health. Al was born in Del Rio, Texas, on March 14, 1929, to Reynaldo and Manuela (Sanchez) Gonzalez, the fifth of seven children. He passed away on July 10, 2019, at his home in Fresno. Published in the Fresno Bee on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

