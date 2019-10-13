Alford John Milla Sr., devoted husband, father, grandfather passed away after 97 3/4 years. He spent his youth riding motorcycles. He then met the love of his life Lucy and they just celebrated 61 years of marriage. All this while farming on the property that he was born and raised on. He is survived by his wife Lucy; son Alford Jr and his wife Diana; son Joey and his wife Debbie; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A Celebration of Life, will be held at 7465 W. McKinley in Fresno, on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1-4 p.m.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 13, 2019