Alfred Bland (1925 - 2019)
Obituary
Jack was born in Elk City, Oklahoma on June 11, 1925 and left this earthly life on May 31, 2019 at the age of 93. He is survived by his long time love and traveling companion Lee Woodard, daughters Gayle Osborn, Sheila Friesen, Jackie Tietze, and Terrie Passarella, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Graveside service with military honors will be held at Clovis Cemetery, 305 N. Villa, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10AM.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 12, 2019
