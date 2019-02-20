Alfred Albert Clement was born June 30, 1925 to Alfred and Helene Clement of Fowler, California. Alfred devoted his life to the preservation of the home ranch, where he worked all his life alongside his father before and after WWII. He served proudly as a Marine and proud protector of this great nation. To quote a great man, "He was part of the finest generation and there will never be anyone like him." Alfred made his way to heaven on February 15, 2019. Our family lost its patriarch and this country has lost a great man. A man who fought willingly in WWII and returned home to the family farm to resume a life of farming and working for the USDA for many years. Alfred farmed the home ranch for over 80 years, devoting his life to his family of 2 daughters, Linda Cynthia Baugus and Carol Helene Weaver. Alfred was preceded in death by his daughter Linda, and leaves behind his daughter Carol, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Arrangements are being made by Wallin Funeral Home for a graveside service at the Fowler District Cemetery on Friday, February 22 at 11:00 am.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 20, 2019