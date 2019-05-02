Alfred Helmuth was born in Fresno, California on February 25, 1922, the second of six children. He graduated from Selma High School in 1940. On June 19, 1943, he married Evelyn Klamm. He was employed by Flying A and Phillips Petroleum Company delivering gas to farmers in the Sanger area. He then worked in real estate, retiring in 1997. He was a devoted volunteer at Kaiser Hospital for 20 years and served as a Past Master of Fresno Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his daughter, Karen and Bob Herrick, grandchildren Julia and Robert Loewen and Bethany and Richard Nichols, great-grandchildren Emily, Alexis, Joseph, Ethan, and Logan, all of Fresno, and brothers Norman Helmuth of Simi Valley, and Jake Helmuth of Illinois. He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Evelyn Helmuth, parents George and Marie Helmuth, and brothers George, Leonard, and Richard Helmuth. Al was called home to be with his Savior on April 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. We sincerely thank Hinds Hospice and Sierra Vista Healthcare Center for the wonderful care he received. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Riverpark Bible Church, 7500 N. Millbrook Ave, Fresno, CA 93720.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 2, 2019