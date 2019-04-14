Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Janzen. View Sign

Al was born June 7, 1935 to Frank and Bertha Janzen in Enid, Oklahoma. Al's family moved to Reedley in 1949 where he attended Immanuel High School. He graduated in 1953 with his high school sweetheart, Marietta Goossen, who became his wife in 1955 and the love of his life for over 63 years. After high school, Al enrolled in business school and studied to be an accountant. He passed his CPA exams in 1962. Al started his career at a large firm until venturing out on his own, building a successful practice that merged into a partnership known as the accountancy firm Janzen, Tamberi and Wong in Northwest Fresno. Al was active in the Fresno Elks, the East Fresno Exchange Club, the Sunnyside Country Club, the Kings River Country Club and played a major role in the Bulldog Foundation lending his expertise and love of Bulldog sports to start the foundation's first computerized annual fund drive. He served as a President of the Bulldog Foundation and supported the foundation for more than 30 years. Al also donated his time to be the Treasurer of the Church he attended. Al was able to semi-retire at the young age of 62 to pursue his love of golf and travel. He enjoyed life to the fullest, spending summers in Alaska fishing with friends and family. Al enjoyed winter months in Palm Desert golfing with Marietta and their motorhome friends, and a month every year in Kauai at their Princeville Condo. Al was a great father to his daughters and son-in-laws, JoAnn Ramirez and her husband Gil of Hanford, and Susan Pascuzzi and her husband Harry of Fresno. He was the best grandpa ever to his grandsons who gave him great joy, Joshua Ramirez of Hanford and Jackson Moore of Clovis. Al also got the joy of having a great granddaughter, Averie, born to Joshua and Kayla Ramirez in 2018. Al passed peacefully with all his family at his side to be home with the Lord on April 3, 2019. A celebration of Al's life will be held at the Kingsburg Community Church located at 1532 Ellis Street, Kingsburg, April 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Immanuel Schools Scholarship Fund, 1128 S. Reed Avenue, Reedley, CA 93654. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 14, 2019

