Ali Reza Orandi was born February 22, 1951 in Rafsanjan, Iran. Ali died in his Visalia, California home of 40 years, surrounded by his family, on October 17, 2019. At the age of 15, Ali was sent from Iran to live with an older brother in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1972. Ali and his brothers then ventured westward pursuing their dream of pistachio farming, emulating family generations from Iran. Ali eventually became independent in farming, founding Orandi Farms Management (OFM) in 1985. OFM remains the only San Joaquin Valley company offering counsel over the entire spectrum of pistachio growth: orchard development and management; custom roasting, packaging, and marketing. Ali honed his craft for more than three decades held in awe and delight not only by his clients, but the academic community of tree nut production. His incomparable work ethic was self-evident. Integrity and meticulous aptly described Ali and remained clearly recognized by all associated with him. Moreover, Ali generously shared the knowledge he acquired from his small office kitchen ("Ali's Soup Kitchen"), which was always open to anyone offering experience about farming, life, and the blurred lines between. Ali's recreational passion, however, was to the game of soccer, which he helped develop at the youth level in Visalia and Tulare County. Ali coached his children, supported and mentored scores of local youth. Ali's "Visalia Suns Soccer Club" were twice crowned State Cup Champions ('94 and '97) of the California Youth Soccer Association, during a decade as a regional power. Family was Ali's mainspring. He was devoted and committed to his family for whom he provided unlimited opportunity, love and support. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Fali Moin Orandi, sons Cyrus Orandi, Amir Orandi (Deena Tajfirouz and grandson Donesh) and daughter Nusheen Orandi. A public service honoring Ali's remarkable life will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Neighborhood Church, 5505 W. Riggin Ave.,Visalia, CA 93291 at 9:00 AM, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Ali's honor can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or . Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019