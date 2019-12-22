Alice Louise McCaffrey Esten, age 94, beloved mother, grandmother, and aunt, passed away on December 11, 2019, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Amelia (Amy) and John Ryan, with whom she lived for the past ten months. She had previously resided at Sunrise Senior Living. Alice was born in South Bend, Indiana, on March 12, 1925, but grew up in Ottumwa, Iowa, and Chicago, Illinois. During the Great Depression, she and her sister and mother lived for several years with her maternal grandparents in Ottumwa. When her father got a job at a zoo in Chicago, the family reunited. Alice attended Hyde Park High, where her favorite subjects were English and Civics. She graduated in the spring of 1942. Too young to join the WAC, she attended Wilson Junior College for two years before joining the Cadet Nursing Corps and becoming an RN. After graduating from St. Luke's nursing school in 1947, she worked at Downey VA hospital. In 1948 Alice married a young architect and Navy vet, Harold (Hal) Esten, and they settled in the Maryland suburbs of DC. Alice and Hal lived in the same house - with alterations - for 59 years. She had many wonderful friends in those years. She was like a second mother to the neighborhood children, always ready with apple juice, cookies, and a smile. She was a member of the Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church and was a Democratic Party precinct captain and passionate supporter of civil rights. Although she was a medical copy editor for many years, she kept up her nursing license and volunteered for 25 years at the MobilMed clinic for low-income families, as well as at the senior center. She was a wonderful singer and loved singing with children and grandchildren. She was also a great reader until memory loss took away that pleasure. She loved birds and trees and had a joyful, grateful spirit. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harold L. Esten; her beloved sister, Mary Molner; and her parents Minnie Edna Fox McCaffrey and Mark A. McCaffrey. She is survived by her three children - Dora Esten and Hugh Esten (Margaret Crane) of Los Angeles and Amelia Ryan (John) of Fresno - and five grandchildren - Alice Ryan (Cihangir Duman) of Brooklyn, NY, and Mark Ryan, Michael Esten, Joseph Esten, and Iris Esten, all of California. A memorial service and reception will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial (between Willow and Chestnut), on Saturday, January 11, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . (Alice supported Planned Parenthood.)