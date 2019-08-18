Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Fennell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Faye Fennell born May 6, 1936 in Red Lake, Ontario Canada. She was the third child of eight children; born to William and Ann Sawicki. She was raised in a very close-knit Ukranian family. She grew up cooking and speaking both Ukranian and English. She helped out with her younger siblings, attended Grace Church in Brantford, Ontario and learned how important God and family values are. At the age of 19, she got a job in the fashion industry. She loved fashion, clothes and people. While working she made lots of great friends, traveled across Canada on many excursions and maintained a closeness with her family. At the age of 22 by the grace of God, she met the love of her life, her soul mate, John Victor Fennell. "Soul Mates Forever" is what she wrote in her photo album. You could see it and feel it from day one in every picture. The connection was clear; God had brought him 3,317 miles on a ship,"The Empress of Scotland" across the Atlantic ocean, from Dublin, Ireland to meet and marry her. One year later they united in holy matrimony on July 18, 1959. In 1961 she was blessed with her first child, a girl and in 1962 she was blessed with another girl. At the age of 27 she moved to Hollywood, California with her husband and children and in 1964 they moved to Fresno, California where she would make it their home. She became an American citizen, donated and cooked for many special events, made and cherished many friends, loved gardening, canning, cooking, traveling all of America and Europe. She loved spending time and helping out all of her grandchildren and great grandson. When you ask them they will say, "She was one of my best friends!" She was always there for them, playing, laughing, loving, adoring, watching them, teaching and giving great advice form the heart to them. She loved her daughters and did everything, unconditionally to make their lives easier. She never wanted anything from them, just their happiness and health. She loved her son-in law Thomas. She said, "This is my son, my boy, I love him!" She couldn't do enough to please him. But most of all she loved spending time with her"Bugsy" Vic. Whether they were picking flowers together, sitting by the ocean, holding hands, traveling near or far, driving a golf cart while he played golf, swimming, talking, cooking, working, going to dinner, watching t.v., or just having a cup of tea. She adored him, he was her life! Her greatest, selfless act of love and kind-ness of all was 3 1/2 years of dedication of care, cooking, feeding and loving her soul mate while he was on home hospice. She never left his side. She would talk with him even when he wasn't able, she would brush his hair and kiss his lips. She would tell him over and over how much she loved him. She held his hand until he took his last breath, the Love of her life. As I shed so many tears I will always remember you as my rock, my heart, my soul, my best friend, my blessing, my beautiful mother! What I would do for one more day with you. I love you mom! You taught all of us that God, family and why family values are so important. We will always cherish and miss you until we see you again in heaven. In the lives of your daughters; Gail Emerzian and her husband Thomas Emerzian Rochelle Whitney and her husband Donny Whitney grandchildren; Victoria Munoz and her significant partner, Jeffrey Lion Nolte Emerzian, Amariese Emerzian and great-grandson; Preston Clinton. Your last chapter and day completed of your amazing life, here on earth, was on July 22, 2019. And God said, "I give them eternal life and they shall never perish; no one will snatch them out of my hand." John 10:28 Alice Faye Fennell born May 6, 1936 in Red Lake, Ontario Canada. What I would do for one more day with you. I love you mom! You taught all of us that God, family and why family values are so important. We will always cherish and miss you until we see you again in heaven. In the lives of your daughters; Gail Emerzian and her husband Thomas Emerzian Rochelle Whitney and her husband Donny Whitney grandchildren; Victoria Munoz and her significant partner, Jeffrey Lion Nolte Emerzian, Amariese Emerzian and great-grandson; Preston Clinton. Your last chapter and day completed of your amazing life, here on earth, was on July 22, 2019. And God said, "I give them eternal life and they shall never perish; no one will snatch them out of my hand." John 10:28 Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 18, 2019 