Alice Mae Machado Mendes, 96, of Riverdale, CA, passed away peacefully in the care of her family on May 20, 2020. Alice was born to Antonio J. and Laurentina Machado in Stratford, CA, the 6th of 11 children. During her youth, her parents pursued various dairy opportunities throughout California, moving their family to several locations ranging from the Imperial Valley to Stockton. From the age of 6, when she wasn't in school, Alice was working side-by side her brothers and sisters in the family milk barn and dairy. Their time working and playing together formed an impermeable bond, and her sisters and brothers remained her best friends throughout their lives. Sharing the work with family brought her a sense of joy in hard work, and her pleasure in a good day's work became a strong part of her character. Alice graduated from Anaheim High School with the class of 1941. While living in Stockton, completing postsecondary business school training, and working as an office bookkeeper, Alice became engaged to Tony R. Mendes of Riverdale. They married in 1945 and celebrated 73 years of wedding anniversaries together. Alice and Tony lived their many years together on the A. F. Mendes and Sons dairy farm in Riverdale, CA where she was a working partner, serving as bookkeeper for some years. She also worked at First Western Bank in Riverdale. They loved and were very proud of this Fresno County community. She was an active citizen in community affairs throughout her life, serving as President of the Riverdale Young Homemakers, Riverdale Women's Civic Club, and the Riverdale Elementary PTA. She was also a member of the St. Ann's Altar Society. Alice was also proud of her Portuguese heritage, attending many a Portuguese festa, and active in a number of Portuguese fraternal societies, serving as the secretary of Riverdale Council of the Luso-American Society. Alice's greatest devotion was to her family. All those who had the privilege of calling her Mom, Avo, Bisavo, Avozinha, or Tia were made to feel that they were the most special children in her eyes. She eagerly supported the activities of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She made clear that the love of family superseded all disagreements and challenges that life might bring, and it was one's responsibility to be there with love for each other in the best and worst of times. She also believed in the value of all mankind, offering her warm smile and gracious support to family, friends and strangers alike. Alice loved to travel, and she and Tony managed to visit every state in the US, and many continents of the world. Their travels, whether two together, or with family and friends, remained a source of wonderful memories for her. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Tony, daughter Theresa, son-in-law James Moore and daughter-in-law Laurie Renton Mendes; her parents AJ and Laurentina Machado, and her father/mother-in-law Antonio F and Maria C. Mendes. Alice was the last surviving member of her siblings that included Mary Tilley, Tony Machado, Laura Costa, Celestina Machado, Lena Silva, Annie Aguiar, Angie Ramm, Cecilia Bernardo, Adeline Bova, and Jack Machado; also in-laws Mary Dias Rocha, Alice Harless, Ernie Mendes, Helen Leiva, and John Mendes. She is survived by her children, Laura Mendes Moore of Coalinga, Tony Mendes of Fresno, Elaine Cash (Royal) of Kingsburg, and Mary Alice Migliazzo (Mark) of Atwater; her grandchildren Fr. James Moore OP, Anthony Moore (Muay), Jeremy Mendes, Paul Mendes (Julie), Joy Elaine Muwaswes (Peter), Kekoa Cash (Kaylie), Theresa Oliveira (John), Allison Cash (Bianca), Matthew Migliazzo (Ashley), Ben Migliazzo (Bree) and John Migliazzo (Lindsay); and her sister-in-law Barbara Machado Mendes. She had 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held. Memorial donations can be made to any of the following, or a favorite charity of the donor: Theresa Ann Mendes Memorial Scholarship at West Hills Community College District, St. Ann's Church, Laurie Renton Mendes Foundation, or the Western Dominican Province (www.opwest.org).
Published in Fresno Bee on May 28, 2020.