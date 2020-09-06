1/1
Allen Mau
Allen passed on September. 1, 2020 after a 12 day battle with Covid-19. He was born on December 9, 1928 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was the son of Allen S. Mau and Winifred C. Mau. He celebrated his 13th birthday watching the attack on Pearl Harbor from the roof of his family home. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended the University of Hawaii for two years and then transferred to the University of Michigan and graduated from UM Medical School in 1954. Allen then took a rotating internship at the Cook County Hospital in Chicago and entered the USAF in 1956. He served at the USAF 5th AF hospital in Nagoya, Japan, followed by a year at Hickam AFB in Honolulu. Following his discharge he moved to Fresno and opened a family practice. He served on the staffs of Saint Agnes Hospital and Fresno Community Hospital, and was Chief of Staff at Fresno Community Hospital in 1971. He was a diplomat of the National Board of Medicine, a recipient of Family Board of Medicine, and a lifetime member of the California Academy of Family Practice. After his retirement from active practice in 1995 he continued to do volunteer work at the Poverello House Clinic. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Lee Lowe and her children Larry, Lester (Vicky), Linda (Kerry), his daughter Alyson Lee (Bert), his son, Allen D. Mau, and his beloved cat, Runt. At this time there will be no public memorial service. Following cremation, ashes will be interned in Honolulu, with his father (after 85 years), his mother (after 40 years) and his sister, Gladys Wee Evenson (after 6 months). Remembrances may be made to the Public Broadcasting Station (PBS), to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), or the donor's charity of choice.

September 5, 2020
Uncle Allen was a kind man. I will miss him a lot.
Debby Lee Kelsey
Family
