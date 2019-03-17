Allison Angel, loving daughter, sister, auntie, and dear friend passed away at home with her family by her side. From an early age Allison was bright, competitive and had a curiosity and excitement for learning. She graduated Valedictorian at Bullard High School, graduated from The University of California, Berkeley. There she served as Secretary, Panhellenic VP, then chapter President of her sorority. She then worked as a paralegal in San Francisco. Although she was diagnosed with cancer later that year, headstrong Allison then attended the University of Virginia School of Law. She is survived by her parents, Ray and Victoria Angel, brother Nathan and his wife Danielle, nephew Elliot, and numerous other relatives. A memorial service followed by a reception will be held at 11am Monday, March 25 at North West Church.