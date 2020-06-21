Alma German

Alma 'Amy' German, age 83, formerly of Riverdale, passed away at her Fresno home. Alma was born in Fresno, CA to James and Roxie (Tolle) Moore. Alma was 1st married to Eleis Rivera in 1955. She married George German in 1986 until his passing in 2014. She was a member of Faith Baptist. She loved making quilts for family, reading & going to the casinos. Alma is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, & her beloved son Tim Rivera. She is survived by her children: Susan Conell and Judy Horton and dau-in-law, Diane Rivera; four step-sons: Steve, David, Bruce and JD German and one step-daughter, Janet Hinsley. She is also survived by her brothers Joe, Delmar, Owen, and Elmer Moore; sisters Eva Faulkner and Belle Smith. Also, she is survived by 3 grandchildren Jon (Jody) Nash, Rachel Nash, Christina Quinonez; 14 grandchildren by marriage, and 5 great grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren by marriage. She had 2 very close friends, Linda LaBar and Jim Taylor that enriched her life. Memorial services will be held at Faith Baptist Church at 106 E Shields Ave, Fresno, CA on Sat. June 27,2020 at 10:00 AM. Masks required.

