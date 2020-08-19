1/
Alvina Winder
Alvina M. Winder, age 93, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Alvina was born on May 19, 1927 to John and Katherine Bitter in Fresno, CA. Alvina was the only sister among seven brothers. Alvina graduated from Edison High School and 4 C's College. Shortly after returning from the US Navy in WWII, Donald Winder met Alvina. They were married in 1949 and had two children. Alvina worked her entire adult life as a secretary. She enjoyed knitting and produced beautiful sweaters and blankets for her family. Alvina will be missed greatly by her family and friends for her devotion and kind personality. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her children, John of San Anselmo, CA and Kathleen of Fresno, CA. She will also be missed by her precious granddaughter, Emma of New York City, NY. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Shirley Bitter and sister-in-law, Joyce Bitter and many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, private services will be held.

Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 19, 2020.
