Bullard H.S. '96; BA Western Washington Univ. 2000; VISTA AmeriCorps 2002; Master of Fine Arts SF Academy of Art. Beloved daughter to Michael & Janet; loved sister to Jared; Grandchild of Doris Callahan; Cousin and niece to the families of Peter & Patsy Cooper; Michael & Pam Soper; Bill & Katie Woods; Jon & Debbie Shaw; Jeff & Linda Kahn; Alex & Jill Murray.
Art Director; Stylist; Photographer, Teacher; Doodler; Graphic Designer; Creator; Prankster; Risk-taker; Dreamer; Surfer; Scuba Diver; Boarder; Activist Heart of Gold; Courage of a Lion; Talented; Pure spirit; Irreverent; Fierce; Guileless; Genuine; Compassionate; Funny; Ephemeral; Old Soul Full of Wonder. Treasured Friend; We cherished sharing life with her and will yearn her presence always. Remembrances to: Surfrider Foundation.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 31, 2019