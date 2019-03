Beloved daughter to Michael & Janet; loved sister to Jared; Grandchild of Doris Callahan; Cousin and niece to the families of Peter & Patsy Cooper; Michael & Pam Soper; Bill & Katie Woods; Jon & Debbie Shaw; Jeff & Linda Kahn; Alex & Jill Murray.

Art Director; Stylist; Photographer, Teacher; Doodler; Graphic Designer; Creator; Prankster; Risk-taker; Dreamer; Surfer; Scuba Diver; Boarder; Activist Heart of Gold; Courage of a Lion; Talented; Pure spirit; Irreverent; Fierce; Guileless; Genuine; Compassionate; Funny; Ephemeral; Old Soul Full of Wonder. Treasured Friend; We cherished sharing life with her and will yearn her presence always. Remembrances to: Surfrider Foundation.