Amanda Serna was 58 years old and a resident of Clovis Ca. She worked at Clovis Community Medical center she loved her job and the people she worked with she was a loving mother to her two daughters Cecilia and Carmen and a very loving and supportive grandmother to Joseph Nathaniel Elijah and Destiny There will be a private viewing for her on April 3 2020 between 3:00-6:00 pm at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in. Dinuba Can There will be celebration of life for her in a few weeks date and time will be set at a later date
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 2, 2020