Americo Bernard Barsotti passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, with his family by his side. Ben was a native of the Central Valley, born on February 21, 1926. He attended Dos Palos High School graduating in 1944, where he was named the outstanding athlete for four years, at that time. He matriculated to Fresno State College and graduated with a degree in Geology in 1948. He was a two-sport athlete while at Fresno State. Following his education, Ben spent 40 years in education primarily in the Madera Unified School District. The last 20 years were spent as principal of Thomas Jefferson Junior High. After his retirement, he ran for and won a seat on the Madera School Board where he served as a trustee. In 1957, Ben met his wife, Connie and the two were married on July 25, 1959, and were married for 51 years. Ben was an avid golfer who belonged to Madera Country Club. He played his golf there from the club's inception until the age of 92. He was a single digit player for most of his golfing life. Put simply, he loved the club and its members. Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Connie. He is survived by his son, Todd Barsotti of Fresno and his wife Carolynn and their children Taryn, Megan, Scott and Katie; his daughter Gina Barsotti of Fresno; and his daughter Maria Beck and her husband Frank Beck and their children, Andi and Vinny. Ben and his family wish to give special thanks to his caregivers at AAA 24/7 Caregiver Service as well as Hinds Hospice for their outstanding care. There will be a visitation scheduled for Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Jay Chapel. The Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Jay Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Madera. A reception will follow at The Vineyard Restaurant in Madera. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the located at 2222 West Shaw Ave., Ste. 201, Fresno, Ca. 93711. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814