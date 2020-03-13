Amy Jean Hernandez (Hirschinger), of Fresno, CA died peacefully on March 3rd. Amy was born and raised in Baraboo, WI. She enlisted in the Navy in 1978. While serving as a lab tech, Amy spent time in Antarctica and New Zealand, and eventually met and married Manuel Hernandez in Oakland (now divorced). After moving to Fresno, Amy became involved with Sweet Adelines, competing in quartets and with the chorus. Eventually, she went back to school for a nursing degree, and graduated from Fresno City College. Amy worked for Kaiser Permanente, as well as Planned Parenthood. She enjoyed local live music and visual art, and she also wrote poetry when she wasn't working on her crossword puzzles. She is lovingly remembered and survived by her two daughters, Kathryn and Beth, Beth's husband Scott, and their two children, her brother Thomas and his family, her sister Claire, and many cherished friends.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 13, 2020