Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Hernandez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Amy Jean Hernandez (Hirschinger), of Fresno, CA died peacefully on March 3rd. Amy was born and raised in Baraboo, WI. She enlisted in the Navy in 1978. While serving as a lab tech, Amy spent time in Antarctica and New Zealand, and eventually met and married Manuel Hernandez in Oakland (now divorced). After moving to Fresno, Amy became involved with Sweet Adelines, competing in quartets and with the chorus. Eventually, she went back to school for a nursing degree, and graduated from Fresno City College. Amy worked for Kaiser Permanente, as well as Planned Parenthood. She enjoyed local live music and visual art, and she also wrote poetry when she wasn't working on her crossword puzzles. She is lovingly remembered and survived by her two daughters, Kathryn and Beth, Beth's husband Scott, and their two children, her brother Thomas and his family, her sister Claire, and many cherished friends. Amy Jean Hernandez (Hirschinger), of Fresno, CA died peacefully on March 3rd. Amy was born and raised in Baraboo, WI. She enlisted in the Navy in 1978. While serving as a lab tech, Amy spent time in Antarctica and New Zealand, and eventually met and married Manuel Hernandez in Oakland (now divorced). After moving to Fresno, Amy became involved with Sweet Adelines, competing in quartets and with the chorus. Eventually, she went back to school for a nursing degree, and graduated from Fresno City College. Amy worked for Kaiser Permanente, as well as Planned Parenthood. She enjoyed local live music and visual art, and she also wrote poetry when she wasn't working on her crossword puzzles. She is lovingly remembered and survived by her two daughters, Kathryn and Beth, Beth's husband Scott, and their two children, her brother Thomas and his family, her sister Claire, and many cherished friends. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close