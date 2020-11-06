Ana Fontes

April 16, 1927 - November 3, 2020

Riverdale, California - Our beautiful mother, Ana Fontes, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on November 3, 2020.

She was born on April 16, 1927 in Santa Maria, Azores Islands, and was the youngest of five children. In October of 1949, Ana married the love of her life, Bernardino (Ben) Fontes. The dream for this young couple was to immigrate to the United States. Ana realized this dream and was able to join her husband three years later with their two young children in 1954. She has been a resident of Riverdale, California for the last 63 years.

Although our mother was unable to receive any schooling, she was educated by life experiences. Our mother was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked alongside her husband establishing their dairy and farming business with their children. Her greatest joy was cooking. Being able to watch her family enjoy these large, delicious meals topped off with her yummy, chocolate cake was the highlight of her day. There was no reason for anyone to leave her home hungry. Her favorite pastimes were trips to her Pismo Beach home and knitting.

Our mother was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Fontes, her beloved daughter, Angelina Fontes, and her beloved grandsons, Dennis Fontes and Thomas Poole.

She is survived by her sons, Jim Fontes (Natalie) and Tony Fontes (Judy), and her daughters, Maria Schilling (Earl) and Alice Poole (Harold). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren, with many nephews and nieces from the U.S., Canada, and the Azores Islands.

We want to express our deepest appreciation to her wonderful caregivers of the past two years, Maria Bronze and Lucia Diniz.

Visitation will be on November 6, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Vigil Rosary Service and Graveside Service will be held on November 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to any organization of your choice, or to St. Ann's Parish, PO Box 335, Riverdale, CA 93656, or for the Portuguese Celebration at ST Hall, PO Box 104, Riverdale, CA 93656.





