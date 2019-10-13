He was the owner of Ancel's TV.In 1957 and 1958 he was Outstanding Athletic at Fresno State College and Co-Holder of the World Record 220 meter low hurdles. He leaves to mourn his wife Anna 60 years of marriage; son, Ancel Robinson III and his wife Sylvia; son, Patrick Robinson and his fiance Tiffany; daughter, Latanya Camacho, 7 grandson, 2 grand-daughters and 1 great-grandson. No services are schedule at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be madein memory of Ancel to: St. Alphonsus Church 351 E. Kearney Blvd., Fresno, CA 93706.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 13, 2019