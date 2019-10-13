Ancel Robinson Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ancel Robinson Jr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

He was the owner of Ancel's TV.In 1957 and 1958 he was Outstanding Athletic at Fresno State College and Co-Holder of the World Record 220 meter low hurdles. He leaves to mourn his wife Anna 60 years of marriage; son, Ancel Robinson III and his wife Sylvia; son, Patrick Robinson and his fiance Tiffany; daughter, Latanya Camacho, 7 grandson, 2 grand-daughters and 1 great-grandson. No services are schedule at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be madein memory of Ancel to: St. Alphonsus Church 351 E. Kearney Blvd., Fresno, CA 93706.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.