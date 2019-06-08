Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andersen Sharon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon J. Andersen was born September 13, 1931 to William and Elsie Rahnke in Fresno, Ca. Together with her sister and best friend Patricia, she attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Elementary School. Sharon graduated from Roosevelt High school in 1949. She met her future husband Paul F. Andersen in 1951 marrying him in 1953. They were happily married for 55 years. Paul and Sharon had two children, a son Flindt and a daughter Kathleen. After their children were grown, Sharon returned to Fresno State College completing her degree in education. She went on to work as a teacher for the Fresno Unified School District. Sharon was a woman of strong faith and conviction, living life on her own terms. She loved angels, the American Flag, Christmas, and anything "Fresno State". Sharon is preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul, her parents, her most special Aunt Lydia Fuerst, and many other aunts and uncles. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Flindt and Kathi Andersen, Kathleen and Arnold Storelli, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Abbott and brother in law Frank J. Abbott as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Parents and Addicts in Need (PAIN) 83 E. Shaw Ave. Suite 202, Fresno, Ca 93710 or to a . Published in the Fresno Bee on June 8, 2019

