Milton did not have a legal middle name. This did not meet the USMC criteria, so the Corp gave him his middle name, "Andy." He was never called Milton again. Andy served active duty from 1943 to 1946 as a Lieutenant in the Pacific Theater, including the battle of Iwo Jima. He continued to serve in the Marine reserves for many years ultimately as a Captain. Andy found work in 1946, after the war, in Fresno with the Division of Highways (CalTrans), serving in various capacities until retiring in 1987 as a Senior Right of Way Agent. He enjoyed and took pride in his nvolvement in the development of Interstate 5 in the west valley, Freeway 41 through Fresno and the Grapevine Freeway. He would tell that the best part of his 40 years of work at CalTrans was his birthday March 4, 1947, the day he met his best friend and future wife, Joyce Stephens. They married July 24, 1948 and were deeply in love for the next 65 years until her passing in 2014. They were inseparable and a great example of a Godly marriage for their family and all who knew them. Andy was a man that loved people and led by humble example. He served others through his leadership at St. Paul's Methodist Church for many years, and reading programs in local schools. Andy was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Besides his precious wife Joyce, he was preceded in death by his sister Eugenie and an infant son Mark. He will be sincerely missed by his son Tom Anderson, wife Lori; daughter Kim Anderson; grandchildren Amber Holscher, husband Ben; and Shane Anderson, wife Katie; great grandchildren, Luke and Titus Holscher; sister-in-law Bobbe Jones, husband Stan and nieces Sally Nguepdjo and Suzanne Nelson, husband Bill. There will be a memorial service Thursday June 20th at 10:30am at Farewell Funeral Service, 660 W. Locust Avenue, Suite 101, Fresno. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fresno Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1422, Fresno, CA 93716-1422, or a .

While attending Berkeley, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and Andy enlisted in the US Marine Corp which allowed him to finish school at UCLA before commencing active duty.