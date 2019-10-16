Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 (559)-227-4048 Rosary 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Our Lady of Victory Church 2838 N. West Ave. Fresno , CA View Map Funeral Mass 12:30 PM Our Lady of Victory Church 2838 N. West Ave. Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Angel B. Diaz, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on October 3, 2019. He was 84. Born April 19, 1935 in El Paso, Texas, Angel was one of 12 children born to the late Nazario and Patrocinio Diaz. He was a twin to the late Soledad Diaz Saiz, who passed away exactly 43 years earlier, on October 3, 1976. Growing up, he and his family followed the crops in the San Joaquin Valley, eventually settling in Fresno in the late 1940s. He graduated in 1954 from Edison High School, where he was a recipient of the Harry Coffee Blanket Award for exceptional athletes. After high school, he played semi-professional baseball and could later be found on one of the many diamonds throughout the city, playing for The Big 3, Salazar's Gulf or the Fresno Kings as part of Fresno's Men's Fast Pitch Open Division recreational leagues. Later, he became active in sports officiating, throwing penalty flags, blowing whistles and calling strikes for high school football, basketball and baseball games throughout the Valley. A leftie, Angel was also a self-taught guitarist who learned by watching his right-handed brothers play and adapting to strum upward, instead of down. He made his home in Fresno and spent most of his working years as an adjudicator for the State of California's Employment Development Department in Fresno. He retired in 1997. He was married for 52 years to Pauline Marie Diaz, who preceded him in death by three weeks. In addition to his wife, parents and twin sister, he is preceded in death by brothers Tony Diaz and Paul Diaz and sister Annie Pacheco. Two brothers, Gregorio and Florentino, died as toddlers before he was born. He is survived by four children, Robert Diaz and wife Diane of Sacramento, Diana Starbuck and husband Todd of Sacramento, Vincent Diaz of Fresno and Melissa Diaz of Ventura; grandchildren Destiny Tapia and husband Eric of Fresno, Scott Diaz of Fresno, Dianne Andrade and husband Gerardo of Puyallup, Wash., Kelly Diaz and Alexis Diaz, both of Sacramento, and Vanessa Diaz of San Francisco; great-grandchildren Stryder Ospring and Ariana Tapia, both of Fresno, and Joaquin Diaz of Sacramento;Mateo Angel Andrade of Puyallup, Washington; brother Charlie Diaz of San Jose and sisters Lorenza Portillo and Esther Soliz, both of Fresno, and Irene Garcia and Chris Rodriguez, both of Madera, and many nephews and nieces. A rosary will be recited from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 2838 N. West Ave., Fresno. Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church. Angel B. 