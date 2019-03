Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angel Ramirez. View Sign

Angel Ramirez of Reedley, went home to be with his Lord surrounded by family on February 20, 2019 at the Age of 85. He was born in Sanger November 26, 1933. Angel was preceded in death by his Sister Shelly, Brother Chuck and Son Donnie. He is survived by his loving wife Patty (Annie) Ramirez, His siblings, George (Marilyn) Ramirez of Washington, Amy Sanders of Corona, Alice Collier of Huntington Beach, Hank (Aurelia) Ramirez of Sanger, Grace (Dennis) Noah of Anaheim, Anna (Ray) Tinoco of Sanger and Bob (Beverly) Ramirez of Tennessee. His Son Ronnie Ramirez, Grandchildren: Rhoni (Brian) LaRue of Colorado, Patty and Michael Ramirez of Fresno

Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 3, 2019

