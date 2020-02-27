Lifelong Fresno resident Angelo "Sonny" Arioto died on February 21st at the age of 95. He was born in a house on Merced street in Fresno in 1924. A short time later, he moved into a 2 bedroom house on C street in Fresno where he lived with his parents and sisters Marie (Sis), Josephine, and Alice. Old Fresno residents often recognize the "Arioto" last name from the Arioto Fish Market which was owned by his Uncle Tom Arioto and located on Van Ness Ave in downtown Fresno. He graduated from Edison High School and in 1943 joined the army to serve his country during WWII. He served in the 1398 Engineer Construction Battalion in the Asiatic theater. In 1946, he met Virginia "Gloria" Hays and they were married at St Alphonsus church on Kearney Blvd in 1947. Angelo's parents had also married there in 1919. Shortly after marriage, they lived at The Nelsen apartments on Van Ness. In 1952, they bought a new 2 bedroom house in the Mayfair area on Kenmore Dr for $8000. They were the first in their family, in 1953, to own a TV! Angelo worked many places, including The Half Moon Bar and Vendorlator. He then worked at Griffith Steel/A. M. Castle metals as a truck driver from 1962 until his retirement in 1986. He enjoyed fishing and Fresno State sports. Holidays were always spent with extended family members, all of whom remained in Fresno. Often loud and spirited "debates" would occur, but this was normal discourse. The family remained very close, celebrating many birthdays, graduations, and summer BBQ's together over the years. He was fortunate to have good health for many years. He enjoyed traveling and was able to make many trips to the coast with his kids and grandkids. Angelo is preceded in death by his parents Anthony & Rose Arioto; and his sisters and their spouses: Alice & Alex Tripple, Marie & Roy Spomer, and Josephine & Roy Sani. He is survived by his wife of 72 years Virginia, sons Richard, Wayne and Robert; Daughter-in-law Coreen, and grandchildren Kylie Arioto, Colby Arioto and Shelby Arioto-Rettig. If you knew Angelo, please feel free to attend his service. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Thursday, February 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., followed by a Graveside Service at Belmont Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m.