Angie Margarite, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She had just celebrated her 90th Birthday where she was joyfully surrounded by family and friends. Angie helped manage family owned restaurant's and took great pride and dedication in raising her family. She enjoyed each day as a gift and always showed appreciation for the kindness of others. Angie is survived by her loving daughter Annette Giannini and three loving Grandchildren, Michael, Robert and Christina. The Funeral Service will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, August 3rd at 11:00am. A lunch reception will follow a the Elbow Room in Fig Garden Village.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 2, 2019