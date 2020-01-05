Anidelle Tomlinson Hershenow Flint, 91, of Fresno died Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Orangevale. Born on October 2, 1928 in Pasadena, Anidelle became a teacher, lawyer, and civic volunteer who directed much of her work at addressing social inequities and supporting democracy. A mother of six and grandmother of 10, Anidelle applied her sharp mind, unparalleled meticulousness, and deep caring to everything she did. After her family moved to Seattle, Anidelle graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1946. Anidelle returned to California, where she lived for the rest of her life, to attend the University of California, Berkeley. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in English in 1951. There, she met Bob Hershenow. They were married in March 1952 and had three sons and a daughter. In 1959, when their oldest child was six, Bob died in a car accident. Anidelle was living in Visalia when George Flint, a New Jerseyan newly arrived to Fresno, called her on the suggestion of a mutual friend. Anidelle and George married in 1961 and had two daughters. They settled in Fresno, where they remained for 54 years. From a cross-country camping trip in a Volkswagen bus to a summer spent living in Yosemite to countless backpacking, hiking, and ski trips in the Sierra Nevada, the family of eight frequently traveled, captained by Anidelle's formidable organizational skills. Anidelle obtained a master's degree in child development from California State University, Fresno in 1973 and a law degree from the San Joaquin College of Law in 1987. She worked as a teacher in the Fresno Unified School District, a family lawyer, and an adjunct professor. Anidelle took responsibilities of citizenship seriously and dedicated much of her time to civic volunteer work. She was highly active in the American Association of University Women, on citizens' committees, and in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno. She received awards for her work at the Multi-Faith Exchange of Fresno, which she co-founded with friend Linda Mack. Anidelle was also a dedicated wife, mother, homemaker, and grandmother who loved holidays and gatherings that brought her large family together. She suffered grievously with the loss of her youngest son, Tom, in 2015. Both an educator and a lifelong learner, Anidelle was always game to try new things, visit new places, and learn from her children and grandchildren. She and George loved to travel, on their own or to visit their children, taking trips to Europe, Central America, Africa, Russia, and Australia. Anidelle is survived by her husband, George; brother, Jack Tomlinson (Vicki); five children, Bob Hershenow, Nick Hershenow (Phoebe), Sally McDaniel (Stan), Jennifer Power (Chris), and Ruthann Codina (Marcos); a nephew, Jake Tomlinson; and ten grandchildren. One son, Tom Hershenow, and her first husband, Bob Hershenow, died earlier. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno--or to any worthwhile cause in your community, in memory of Anidelle's great public spirit. A memorial service in Fresno will be planned for the spring.