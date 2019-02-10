Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Arakelian.

Anita Arakelian, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 21, 2018.

Anita was preceded in death by her husband Pete Arakelian. She is survived by her sisters, Virginia Arakelian, Eliza Thompson, daughter Catherine Williams and husband Dean, son Peter Arakelian, grandchildren Shawn Williams, Lesley Moses, James Williams, Lori Danielson and eight great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens on Saturday, February 23 at 10am. Join us for a celebration of her life at Woodward Park Church of Christ at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Pacifica House Hospice, 2525 Pio Pico Dr. Carlsbad, CA 92008