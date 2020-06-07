Anita T. Fajardo was born in Tanhuato, Michoacán, Mexico. She passed away in her home surrounded by family on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 86, in Fresno.

Anita was a very humble and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She displayed humility and a tenderness which allowed her to connect with people from all walks of life. Anita was preceded in death by her late husband, Alfredo Dueñas Fajardo and is survived by her nine children, Lourdes Perez, Alfredo Harvey Fajardo, Jr., Esperanza Jalomo, Carlos Fajardo, Jose Fajardo, Terry Temple, Irma Vasquez, Jaime Fajardo, and Maria Moreno. She also leaves behind 24 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

She left a beautiful legacy which left a positive impact to all who came to know her as "Mama-Anita." Her spirit will live on through the lives of her family.