Anita Mendoza Mayorga Lopez was born December 18, 1924 to Josefa Largaespada Mayorga and Alberto Trinidad Mendoza in Nagarote, Nicaragua. She passed away peacefully into the arms of our Heavenly Father on September 4, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Anita's story is one that actually begins about twelve years before her birth. In 1912, a physician by the name of Arturo Pallais, and his wife Josefa Espinoza, migrated from Nicaragua to the United States. As part of the migration, they traveled with a young woman by the name of Petra Mayorga and settled in Calexico, CA. The immigration documents list Petra as a servant for the Pallais family. Petra worked for the Pallais family for many years before she married, eventually owning her own property and farm land in Brawley, CA. Upon the passing of her husband, and without children of her own, Petra decided to return to Nicaragua to visit family. While in Nicaragua and visiting with her sister and brother-in-law, Petra asked if she could invite one of her nieces to live with her back in the United States, as she needed help caring for her home. The niece who was selected for the opportunity was Anita. Anita's father told Petra that he would allow her to take his daughter, but only for three years, and then she would need to return home. Petra agreed and on June 2, 1947, at the age of 22 years old, Anita's new adventure began. As a result of her Tía Petra's American citizenship status, Anita received permanent residency upon entry to the United States. Soon after her big move, Anita met a handsome young man who happened to be a hired-hand, working for her Tía Petra as well. His name was Flavíano Lopez and he was from El Límon, Jalisco, Mexico. Well, their time working for Tía Petra was short-lived as they quickly fell inlove, married in 1949 and then began their new life together. Unfortunately, Tía Petra wasn't very keen on the marriage, so Flaviano and Anita decided to forge their own American journey by heading north to the Central Valley, working in the fields as migrant farm workers. They soon welcomed their children, Amelia, Ernesto, Sally, Rosie, and Lorenzo. Life was challenging as they labored in the fields to provide for their growing family. In 1955, Flaviano and Anita realized their American dreams by purchasing a small home on three quarters of an acre of land for $800 on the northwest side of Fresno, CA. The family finally had a place to settle and enjoy the fruits of their labor. Many special memories were made in the home as the Lopez children went on to attend Teague Elementary and Central Union High School. Anita always ensured her children had a hearty breakfast in the morning and burritos de frijoles in their lunch bags. Anita was a hard worker and loving mother to her five children. She enjoyed tending to her beautiful garden and always had a warm meal ready for any guests who entered her home. As her children married and grandchildren were born, she was always there for every milestone in their lives. She had a fondness for family gatherings and knew everyone's birth dates and anniversary dates by memory. She made the best chicken mole, tortillas, and taquitos. Anita enjoyed watching her novelas and chatting on the phone with her comadres, who were affectionately known as the "golden-girls." After several years of conducting family research, Anita's granddaughter was able to locate her siblings in Nicaragua whom she had not seen or spoken with in 60 years. In 2007, Anita made a momentous trip to visit her siblings in Nicaragua. It was a celebratory time of reunification, but after a few days, Anita was ready to return to her cherished home in Fresno. Anita continued to stay in contact with her siblings by phone and would often share updates about her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After the passing of her husband in 2009, she continued to live independently in her home. Throughout her remaining years, her children served as her caretakers and were dedicated to ensuring that she had everything she could ever need to keep her comfortable. Anita was all about family and nothing brought her more joy than to have family visiting in her home. She is survived by her brother Geronimo and sisters Sophia and Delfina Mendoza Mayorga, all of Nagarote, Nicaragua; daughter Amelia Miramontes and her husband Rafael of San Jose; son Ernesto Lopez and his wife Emelda of Fresno; daughter Sally Flores and her husband Pete of Fresno; daughter Rosie Manzo and her husband Jose of Santa Clarita; son Lorenzo Lopez of Fresno; 10 loving grandchildren Yolanda Lemus and her husband Jesus of Morgan Hill; Emy Phillips and her husband Les of Fresno; Tina Lopez of Fresno; Elisha Lopez of Fresno; Enette Lopez of Scottsdale, AZ; Erica Chaffee and her husband Patrick of Sanger; Peter Flores and his wife Lisa of Fresno; Matthew Flores and his wife Brianne of Huntington Beach; Leticia Lopez of Fresno; and Jouessa Manzo of Santa Clarita; and 10 great-grandchildren Tyesen and Camren Rogers of Fresno; Bryant Zavala of Sanger; Brooklyn Lopez-Bogan of Scottsdale, AZ; Elijah Phillips of Fresno; Peter and Bobby Flores of Fresno; Journey Lopez of Fresno; Aryanna Holland of Fresno; Baby Chaffee due in February; and countless friends and extended family. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Katherine Flores for her wonderful care of Anita over the years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private viewing will only be held for the family at Yost and Webb Funeral home on Monday, September 14, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and interment to follow at St. Peter's Memorial. Remembrances and flowers may be sent to the Yost and Webb Funeral home.

