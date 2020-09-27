1/1
Ann Christine Chappell
1932 - 2020
Ann Christine Chappell died on September 17, 2020 following a short illness. She was born August 14, 1932, in Alameda, California, to Arne Jentoft Ryan and Elsie Winifred Ryan. The family later relocated to Fresno. She attended Fresno High School and Fresno State College where she met her husband, Jack R. Chappell. They were married for 63 years at the time of his death in 2015. Mrs. Chappell was a former member of the Los Rancheros Guild of Valley Children's Hospital, and active in the Fowler Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her son Michael James Chappell and his partner Keith McCullar, her daughter Karen Ann Tremper and her husband Mark Tremper, four grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held for immediate family. Memorial gifts may be made to the Jack and Ann Chappell Scholarship for Ag Education, at CSU, Fresno 2910 E. Barstow, M/S OF115, Fresno, CA 93740 or the donor's favorite charity.

Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home - FD 636 - Fowler
302 East Merced Street
Fowler, CA 93625
559-834-2531
