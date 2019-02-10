Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Cullington. View Sign

Ann Thomas Cullington, 92, of Fresno, CA passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born to Alice Keen and Robert Montgomery Thomas on March 25, 1926 and lived most of her early life in Fresno. After graduating from Fresno High and UC Berkeley, she began her career as a teacher in Raisin City, married, and raised a family of four children in Fresno. Summers were spent at her beloved seaside home in La Jolla where she was surrounded by her children and many good friends. Once her children were grown, Ann moved to La Jolla full time where she became a successful Real Estate agent and a fixture at the La Jolla Cove. Ann is survived by her four children; Thomas Cullington, Susan Mullins and her husband Robert, John Cullington and his wife Ludmilla, and Elisabeth Cullington and her fiance Larry. She leaves eight loving grandchildren; Stacy, Allison, Thomas, Katelyn, Kristina, Andrew, Melissa and Vanessa, who knew her affectionately as their Bama. She also leaves a sister, Susan Stoakes, of Santa Maria, CA. Ann will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and the special community of people who embraced her while residing at Oakmont Assisted Living in Fresno. Special thanks are extended to the wonderful staff at Oakmont who cared for her so lovingly during her stay there.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Junior League of Fresno at 7543 N. Ingram Ave., Suite 106J, Fresno, CA 93711. As a charter member and past president, Ann believed in supporting the mission of the Junior League and the many women who dedicate their time and energy to improving their communities through their leadership and volunteerism. Burial services will be private as per Ann's request. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 10, 2019

