Ann Dee Skopp passed away on Sept 2, 2019 in Fresno, CA from complications related to West Nile Virus. She fought a hard battle but died peacefully surrounded by family. Ann was born September 30 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ellis Malcom Anderson and Rebecca June Anderson. She moved to Fresno at a young age. She attended Lafayette Elementary School, Fort Miller Junior High School, and graduated from Bullard High School. After graduation, she studied Art at Fresno City College. In 1963 Ann met Gary near their apartment complex. They were married on March 15, 1964 in Carmel California. They proceeded to have three daughters; Laura, Julie and Linda. Ann was a wonderful mother, keeping busy in her daughters' classrooms, Brownies, Girl Scouts, and their various other activities. She loved to cook and enjoyed watching the Cooking Channel and trying new recipes. Ann also had a love of animals, frequently feeding the birds and squirrels in her backyard in addition to her numerous pets. Ann was a member of LARCS, La Tienda Guild, and a Historian for D.A.R. In addition to playing Bridge twice a week, her more recent activities included knitting, needlepointing and learning how to play Mahjongg. Ann and Gary enjoyed many things together. They were active with tennis and bowling leagues. They loved attending Fresno State football and basketball games. Together they traveled the world, which included all seven continents. As a family, many summers were spent in San Diego and Newport Beach. Ann was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and "Nana". She was preceded in death by her parents Andy and Becky Anderson. She is survived by her husband Gary of 55 years. Daughters Laura Skopp, Julie Modesti and husband Mike; Linda Hutcheson and husband James, grandsons Parker and Mitchel Hutcheson, and granddaughters Allison, Emilie and Grace Modesti. And, of course, the 3 cats at the house who brought her much joy and laughter. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:30 am at Pardini's. It is located in Piccadilly Square 2257 W. Shaw Ave, Fresno CA 93711.