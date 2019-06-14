Ann F. Ricci Prassone, age (94) born in North Providence, R.I. 1924 daughter of Luciano and Elizabeth Ricci and moved to Fresno California in 1942 where she met and married George M. Prassone in 1951 who predeceased her in 2000. Ann was a Christian and attended Mass every day @ St. Helen's. Worked for Kaiser Shipyard in R.I., Larsen Aircraft, Roma Winery, S.H Kress Co., Sterling Towel Co. and Beneficial Standard Life Insurance Company all in Fresno. Ann loved sports, played baseball, Bowling & was winner of numerous bowling trophies' and loved those penny slot machines. Visitation Monday June 17, 2019 5-7 at Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home, Tuesday at 10:30 Funeral Mass at St Helens Church followed by burial at St. Peters Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to St. Helen's Church and or the Nazareth House of Fresno in her honor.