Ann Rutter Owen was born on September 10, 1936, 10 mintes after her twin sister, Carol, in Pottstown, PA. She was the younger sister of Marshall Rutter, and the daughter of Carroll and Dorothy Rutter. She met her future husband, Dr. William Owen, when they were both teenagers. They were married in 1957. They made stops in Florida and Illinois, eventually settling in Fresno. They raised and loved 4 children and 10 grandchildren over the course of 55 years. Ann was cute, engaging, and bright, loved to connect with people, and always wanted to give back to her community. She thrived not only on being involved, but on being a leader. She served on the board and as president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California, on the board and as president of Poverello House, volunteered for Valley Children's Hospital, was active with the Junior League of Fresno, and was the first female president of the Fig Garden Swim and Racquet Club. Ann's connection with her identical twin sister, Carol, was what one would expect: they knew one another's thoughts and feelings beyond any other and their bond was unbreakable. Ann left us on December 10th and will be buried next to her sister in Seattle. She will have a remembrance of her husband, Bill, nestled in her arms, so she can have comfort in her passing in the way that she did when they were living. Ann is survived by her brother, Marshall, and his wife, Terry, of Pasadena, CA; daughter Carol and her husband, Keith, of Fresno, CA; son Bob and his wife, Julie, of Huntington Beach, CA; daugher Cynthia of Midland, VA; son Chris and his wife, Vanessa, of Lake Oswego, Oregon; her nephews Ted and Greg, nieces Deborah, Wendy, and Brenda; sister-inlaw Wini,and her grandchildren Dylan, Brianna, Cassandra, Ashley, Emily, Derek, Josh, Will, Jack, and Colby. Ann's house was where cousins went to become friends. Ann's funeral will be held on Saturday, January 11th, at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bellevue, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Poverello House, or to the donor's favorite charity. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 29, 2019

