As her family held & kissed her, Ann, age 99, entered peacefully into the light on Friday May 24, 2019. She was sweetness & her smile radiated her loving spirit. Ann was born March 16, 1920 in Massena, N.Y. to Frank & Elizabeth Catanzarite. In 1939 the family moved to Fresno. She Married Jim Mastro in 1949 & they had 4 sons. Ann was preceded in death by her husband Jim; Son Frank; brothers Sam & Dominick & sister Betty Bocchini. Surviving are her sons Julio, Bob & Ron; daughter in laws Betsy & Patti; granddaughters Bronwen & Robin; 5 great grandchildren & sister Mary Prezioso. She loved to cook, bake, dance, laugh & play the slots. Her gentle kindness, acceptance of all & determination live on. If what she gave us could be bottled, the world would be a better place. Blind for 50 yrs, she can now see. Visitation is Mon June 3rd, 5-7 PM at Whitehurst, followed by a Rosary; Funeral Services are on Tuesday June 4th, 10 AM at Whitehurst. Donations may be to FightingBlindness/RP, Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297. www.fightingblindness.org .