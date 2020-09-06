Anna Jane Gai was born February 27 , 1926 in Selma , CA the youngest of four girls to Peter Peterson and Sarah Higuera . She had fond memories of the town in which she was born and raised and w here s he met her high school sweetheart , Segundo M . Gai . She and Segundo were married in 1943 and raised two girls , Sarah Jane and Claire . The family iaiei moved to Fresno , CA .

As a young woman , Anna worked in the canneries in the Fresno area , but soon she became a raisin inspector for the U . S . Department of Agriculture . For 30 years she worked in numerous packing plants in Fresno and the surrounding counties . Though Anna enjoyed her work as an inspector and was proud of her degree as a nursing assistant , she loved her home life . She loved fixing up her house , working in her garden , reading books , listening to music , and gathering her family and friends together for a party . Her special spirit and love of a good joke will be sorely missed by those who were fortunate enough to know her and to have been loved by her .

She is preceded in death by her husband , Segundo M . Gai ; her sisters , Frances Garcia and Virginia Barre ra ; and her g r eat gra ndson Josh ua Griffiths .

She is survived by her sister , Pauline Echevarria ; her daughters , Sarah Jane Culp and Claire Swope ; her grandchildren Suzanne Parrish , Lawrence Parrish , Patricia Parrish , Ann Marie Griffiths , Melissa Zamora , and Anthony Swope ; her great grand children Dylan Wood y , Crystal Jacobson , Cierra Jacobson , Preston Parrish , Nicholas Griffiths , Jo e ! Pe na , A lexis Zamora , and Am el ia Ro s e Swop e ; and he r great great grandchildren Dalton Woody , J . J . Pena , and Lila Pena .

She is also survived by her dear friend Jess Sigala and other many friends and extended r elations whose lives she touched .

Because of Covid - 19 restrictions there will be a graveside service attended b y only immediate family September 11 at Fresno Memorial Gardens .

If you would like to make a donation in Anna Gai ' s name please do so to your local humane society .

Condolences may be left online at : www . funerariadela ngeltinkler . com in the obituary section