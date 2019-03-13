Anna Lee Lim passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Mt. View Cemetery. Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home, 1525 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, California (559)227-4048
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 13, 2019