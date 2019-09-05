Anna Mae was born on January 17, 1930 to John and Mary Martin. She was a proud retiree of the Fresno County District Attorney's Family Support Division and a faithful member of East Fresno Baptist Church.

Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents, John Martin and Mary Brannum, her brother, Gary Martin, and her son, Herbert "Skip" Nichols. She is survived by her brother Stanley (Barbara) Brannum and family, her daughters, Diane Perryman and Jayne Carpenter, her grandchildren, Paul (Jennifer), Chelsea, Dustin (Kelly), and her great grand daughters Myah and Annabelle, as well as devoted family friend, Brenda Meek.

A grave-side service will be held on Saturday, September 7th, 2019, at Fresno Memorial Gardens on S. Cornelia at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial donations in memory of Anna Mae may be made to Saint Agnes Hospice.