Our loving Anna Rachael Kevorkian peacefully joined our Lord in heaven on March 27, 2019. She was born in Clovis, CA on May 14, 1999 to Dan and Shawna Kevorkian. She was a student at Santa Barbara City College.

Anna was a beautiful, kind, independent and loving young lady who cared about others. She was a fabulous combination of sweet and strong. Anna was very artistic and loved bright colors, evidenced by her unique artwork, taste in clothing and her bright yellow smiley face collection.

Anna enjoyed sewing, baking, drawing, hiking, family camping trips, the beach, family movie nights, holidays and playing golf with her Dad.

Although Anna's years were few, her travels were many. She explored various corners of the world, including Israel, Netherlands, Italy, France, England, Scotland, Costa Rica, Cancun, Cabo, Tahiti, Hawaii and Japan. However, no matter where she visited, Anna adored Disneyland above them all.

She is survived by her parents, Dan and Shawna Kevorkian of Fresno; Brother, Neil Kevorkian of Chico, CA; Aunt Sheryl Weaver and her husband Don of Fresno; Aunt Stacey Goedhard and Francisco Gonzalez of Fresno; Aunt Shayne McCall and her husband Steve of Fresno; Uncle Steve Kevorkian and his wife Lily of Chino Valley, AZ; Aunt Shellee Andrews of Fresno; and many cousins and their families.

We are thankful to family and friends that have poured out heartfelt love and support in response to the loss of our Anna.

"You will long be missed and forever loved. To you O' Lord, I lift up my soul, in you I trust, O' my God." - Psalm 25:1

A memorial service to celebrate Anna's life will be held at NorthPointe Community Church in Fresno at 4625 W. Palo Alto Avenue, Fresno on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:30 am.

The family requests that remembrances be sent to Northpointe Community Church or the .