Service Information Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 (559)-227-4048 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church 855 E. Floradora Avenue Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved wife of Donald F. Saladino, mother to Lloydell Muro and her husband John and Craig Saladino, grandmother to Bianca Blanchette and Steven, Matthew Muro and his wife Jacqueline, Brittany Kalajian and her husband Gary, and Ashley Wills and her husband Jeffrey, great-grandmother to Giovanni and Donato Blanchette, Nico Kalajian, Donatella and Capricia Wills, and two more blessings who are on their way. She will be greatly missed by many extended family members and a large group of friends. Anna was born in Fresno, California where she lived her entire life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Iacobellis and her brother Sam F. Iacobellis. Anna grew up on the westside of Fresno on her family's ranch. Just three blocks away from her childhood home lived the love of her life, Don. They knew of each other for years before they began their courtship. On April 22, 1949, they received the Sacrament of Marriage and began their beautiful life together. They were married for 70 years. After being a loving wife for three years, Anna became a mother in 1952. She spent decades working as an ophthalmologist nurse for Drs. Goldstein, Steinberg, and Bertolucci. In 39 years with them, she never once took a sick day. She also worked side by side with Don at the business they started and grew together. She worked tirelessly, 7 days a week, in order to provide a better life for her children and grandchildren. Anna enjoyed many activities. She looked forward to spending time with her family whom she adored, playing Four Kings in a Corner with Don, her weekly hair appointments, needlepointing, watching the Oakland Raiders, and playing card games with her friends. Anna was a devout Catholic. When she couldn't attend Mass at St. Therese, she would watch Holy Spirit's Sunday Mass on television. She had trust in God which never wavered. The Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00am. Remembrances, in lieu of flowers in Anna's Memory, may be made to The Shrine of St. Therese, 855 E. Floradora Avenue, Fresno, CA 93728 or The Poverello House, 412 F. Street, Fresno, CA 93706. Published in the Fresno Bee from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019

