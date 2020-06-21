Anna "Marie" Wilkins (Stark) was born in Caruthers Calif. on Sept. 5, 1927 in the farmhouse her family built. She was raised on the family farm and attended Caruthers schools. After high school graduation she moved into the city of Fresno where she began her working career as a bookkeeper for several companies downtown. As a single young woman, she enjoyed life with friends attending many dances, going to the central coast, and up to Bass Lake for summertime fun. Marie also spent many weekends with family on the farm where she would bake delicious chocolate cakes for all to enjoy. She met Jack Wilkins and married June 14, 1958. They had two daughters Linda and Marlene. The young family of four moved several times for a few years due to Jack's career with FAA. They lived & experienced life in Nome, Unalakleet, Kotzebue, and Anchorage Alaska, until moving to Colorado Springs in 1970 where the family lived for 8 months. They moved and settled in Goleta for several years until Jack's passing in 1977. Marie missed home in the central valley and moved with her daughters back to Fresno in 1978. While in Fresno, she reunited with many old friends and made many new friends. She enjoyed hosting family holidays cooking & backing scrumptious dinners. Her social calendar included lunches & dinners out, Roger Rocha's theatre, and many trips to local casinos, China, Reno, and Southern California locations. Marie was an avid bowler and always joined a league wherever she lived. She joined the St Agnes Guild where she volunteered for over 20 years. She enjoyed life to the fullest with her family and friends while living in Fresno. In 2012, due to her health, she moved to Grover Beach and lived with her daughter Linda. She enjoyed rides out along the coast, watching the sea otters in Morro Bay, or the surfers off Pismo Beach. Marie passed on June 11, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. Mom will always and forever reside in our hearts. We will miss her smile and sound of her laughter. She is preceded by her husband Jack, parents Harry and Elise Stark, sister Bernice Huddleston, and brother Leroy Stark. She is survived by her daughters Linda and Marlene, and one grandchild Zachary Wilkins, and many nieces and nephew. Graveside services will be held on June 22, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Washington Colony Cemetery, in Easton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store