Anne HanessianJanuary 14, 1912 - November 15, 2020Fresno, California - Anne Hanessian passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 108. Anne was the daughter of George & Margaret Konjoyan and was preceded in death by her husband Pierre, sister Rose Koligian and two brothers. Anne was born in the historic Armenian Village of Kharpert. At 3 months old, Anne and her parents sailed across the Atlantic to America, the same time the Titanic made it's maiden voyage. They settled in Somerville, MA before making their way West to Detroit and planting roots in Reedley, CA where she graduated high school. While working as a beautician she met her husband Pierre who owned a hair salon in Los Angeles. Together they had one son (Jack). She later opened a children's clothing store in Encino, CA and resided there for many years before moving to Fresno. Her 'Go 4 It' spirit served her well in real estate, the stock market and in cards.Blackjack was her game of choice and played well into her 100's, drawing crowds whenever she sat down at the table. Her secret to longevity can be attributed to her love of God, positive thinking, being good to others and a daily dose of Armenian cognac.Anne is survived by her beloved son Jack and his wife Debbie of Cincinnati, OH. and their children, Della and Beth and their children. Special to her were her Niece Carole Chooljian and great nephew Joel Mazmanian among many other nieces and nephews who she cherished.Her family gives thanks to the exceptional care of Dr. Steven Chooljian and caregivers who were like family to her. Anne's kindness and generosity will never be forgotten and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.A private family service will be held in Fresno with her final resting place to be in North Hollywood.Remembrances may be made to St. Mary's Home Hospice Service 3180 E. Shields Ave #105A Fresno, CA 93726 or St. Paul Armenian Apostolic Church 3767 N. 1st St. Fresno, CA 93726.