Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne (Groefsema) Hurd. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM their Oro Loma home 9289 N. Oxford Road Firebaugh , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Merced, California on October 5, 1951, Anne (Groefsema) Hurd passed away at home with her family by her side on January 17th, 2020. Anne was the third of five children of the farming family of Ken and Priscilla Groefsema, and grew up on the Newhall Ranch in El Nido, along with her 4 siblings. Surrounded by lots of animals and with plenty of room to roam, it was an idyllic childhood in many ways. Anne graduated from Merced High School in 1969 and later from Cal Poly (SLO) in 1973. She went on to teach and coach (swimming and softball) at Buena High School in Ventura. While at Cal Poly she met a young man, Chris Hurd, who would become the love of her life. Of course, it didn't hurt that her parents loved Chris Hurd, who had an agricultural background. Anne was forever grateful that she had followed her parents' strong recommendation, as Chris proved to be a natural fit. Married in 1976, together they raised 3 boys in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley's westside --- Oro Loma. Anne taught at Oro Loma Elementary, volunteering to coach the boys swimming and baseball teams, as well as being a 4H leader. She loved being a farming wife and mother who was totally committed to raising her family in the country. Anne enjoyed entertaining and cooking and hosted many memorable parties. As those that knew her can attest, Anne often had strong opinions and was certainly willing to share them! As the boys grew older, she started playing more tennis and racquetball which she played passionately. She was also infamous for her gardening skills wherever she lived. Anne never in her life met an animal she didn't want to adopt, and there are many of them who are thankful to this day! Anne was certainly not defined by her 3 1⁄2 year battle with AML (acute myeloid leukemia), but her courage and will to fight was an inspiration to all who knew her. And though there was never any doubt about how devoted to Anne her husband Chris was, it was evident to all over the course of her battle what a "Rock" he was. The rest of her family will be forever grateful. Anne is survived by her husband, Chris Hurd and their 3 sons (spouses): Neal (Carrie Ann), Kevin (Allison), and Dusty (Sarah), as well as 8 grandchildren: Priscilla (Neal and Carrie Ann), Kylie, Justin and Gannon (Kevin and Allison), Griffin, Duncan, Max, and Levi (Dusty and Sarah). Anne is preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Priscilla Groefsema as well as her husbands' parents Ernie and Marvis Hurd. A Celebration of Anne's Life will be held on Saturday, February 8 at noon at their Oro Loma home (9289 N. Oxford Road, Firebaugh, California 93622). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations: Stanford University Development Services, In memory of Anne Hurd, P.O. Box 20466, Stanford, California 94309. Charleston Elementary Parent Club, Anne Hurd Library Fund, 18463 Charleston Road, Los Banos, California 93635. Casa of Merced County, 2864 Park Ave. Suite A, Merced, California 95348. Born in Merced, California on October 5, 1951, Anne (Groefsema) Hurd passed away at home with her family by her side on January 17th, 2020. Anne was the third of five children of the farming family of Ken and Priscilla Groefsema, and grew up on the Newhall Ranch in El Nido, along with her 4 siblings. Surrounded by lots of animals and with plenty of room to roam, it was an idyllic childhood in many ways. Anne graduated from Merced High School in 1969 and later from Cal Poly (SLO) in 1973. She went on to teach and coach (swimming and softball) at Buena High School in Ventura. While at Cal Poly she met a young man, Chris Hurd, who would become the love of her life. Of course, it didn't hurt that her parents loved Chris Hurd, who had an agricultural background. Anne was forever grateful that she had followed her parents' strong recommendation, as Chris proved to be a natural fit. Married in 1976, together they raised 3 boys in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley's westside --- Oro Loma. Anne taught at Oro Loma Elementary, volunteering to coach the boys swimming and baseball teams, as well as being a 4H leader. She loved being a farming wife and mother who was totally committed to raising her family in the country. Anne enjoyed entertaining and cooking and hosted many memorable parties. As those that knew her can attest, Anne often had strong opinions and was certainly willing to share them! As the boys grew older, she started playing more tennis and racquetball which she played passionately. She was also infamous for her gardening skills wherever she lived. Anne never in her life met an animal she didn't want to adopt, and there are many of them who are thankful to this day! Anne was certainly not defined by her 3 1⁄2 year battle with AML (acute myeloid leukemia), but her courage and will to fight was an inspiration to all who knew her. And though there was never any doubt about how devoted to Anne her husband Chris was, it was evident to all over the course of her battle what a "Rock" he was. The rest of her family will be forever grateful. Anne is survived by her husband, Chris Hurd and their 3 sons (spouses): Neal (Carrie Ann), Kevin (Allison), and Dusty (Sarah), as well as 8 grandchildren: Priscilla (Neal and Carrie Ann), Kylie, Justin and Gannon (Kevin and Allison), Griffin, Duncan, Max, and Levi (Dusty and Sarah). Anne is preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Priscilla Groefsema as well as her husbands' parents Ernie and Marvis Hurd. A Celebration of Anne's Life will be held on Saturday, February 8 at noon at their Oro Loma home (9289 N. Oxford Road, Firebaugh, California 93622). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations: Stanford University Development Services, In memory of Anne Hurd, P.O. Box 20466, Stanford, California 94309. Charleston Elementary Parent Club, Anne Hurd Library Fund, 18463 Charleston Road, Los Banos, California 93635. Casa of Merced County, 2864 Park Ave. Suite A, Merced, California 95348. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close