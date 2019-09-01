Anne Louise Britten Gymer Santer passed away, August 18, 2019 at home, surrounded by family. Survived by husband, Peter Santer, stepdaughters Melanie Zubok, Marjorie Santer, and daughter-in-law Lisa Gymer and three granddaughters. Anne was preceded in death by her mother, father and son, Jeff Gymer. Anne was born April 18, 1942 in Fresno, CA. to her beloved parents, Louise and Hudson Britten. She graduated from CSU Fresno with a BA in Zoology and continued on to her Masters at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Her first and best job ever was as a marine biologist based in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Anne delighted in the daily field trips to the Caribbean. In her long career, she worked at Stanford University, Woodlake, Fresno, Madera, and Kings and Kern County. She held positions in teaching, administration and math and science coordinator. As a teacher she embraced all children as her own and after retirement her passion for educating children continued as a volunteer. She helped elementary school children develop reading skills. Anne and Peter were married December 5, 1987. Shortly after, Anne purchased a young Arabian stallion named Dream, thus began 30+ years of breeding, raising & showing Arabian horses. Anne and Peter shared this passion and their stallions even won two international championships. Anne last competed in the 2018 U.S. Arabian Sport Horse Nationals. In search of the perfect horse they even traveled to Poland and purchased a mare in foal to improve/expand their breeding program. Over the years they bred over 35 horses. Peter described Anne as the most talented, passionate, accomplished and patient person in her personal, professional and equestrian lives he has ever known. Many lovingly referred to her as an "energizer bunny." She had a deep love for the outdoors, specifically Three Rivers and the Sequoias. Anne was renowned for her waffles and freshly baked cookies. In lieu of flowers, Anne would hope that you would do an act of kindness or donate to a charity. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial service will be held September 19, 2019 at 11:30am. at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara, 1100 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301.